Mother’s Market Opening Another SoCal Location In Manhattan Beach

Organic food retailer Mother’s Market & Kitchen will continue its expansion in the Los Angeles area with the opening of its new Manhattan Beach store at 1700 Rosecrans Avenue on March 16. The 16,000-s.f. grocery store and café will offer an expansive fresh produce selection. Produce is always organic unless seasonally unavailable and always 100 percent non-GMO. The produce is delivered six days a week and warehoused only when necessary to ripen, the company says.

The store also will have a juice and coffee bar, a full-service café, local beer and wine offerings, and will include many organic, biodynamic and sustainable options as well as vitamin, herb, mineral and sports nutrition selections.

“Mother’s Market & Kitchen selected Manhattan Beach as its next Los Angeles area location because the community is focused on health, quality of life and relationships,” said Deborah Rubino, chief integration officer at Mother’s Market & Kitchen and daughter of one of the 1978 founders. “We look forward to providing our new South Bay neighbors the highest quality organic produce, delicious and healthy prepared meals and a wide selection of supplements and specialty items to meet the needs of a variety of healthy diets.”

The new Mother’s Market Manhattan Beach also will have a number of first-to-market products in the Los Angeles area, like The Positive Cookie, which is an LA-based cookie company that is vegan, gluten-free and has a positive affirmation in each package.

Mother’s Market & Kitchen’s cafe will offer a plant-based menu and also serve selections of sustainable seafood, certified organic and certified humane chicken and will feature an al fresco patio for dining. Signature dishes will include a Seared Cauliflower Steak with Mushroom Ragu, Chickpea Potato Cakes and breakfast favorites served all day. Online ordering for pickup for both the restaurant and juice bar will be available to customers through ChowNow and the Mother’s Market website.

A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m-3 p.m., featuring live music/DJ, a photo booth, tastings from local purveyors, new products, kids crafts and more. The first 500 customers will receive a custom grocery bag designed and printed on site by Clean Aesthetic.

The new Mother’s Market & Kitchen Manhattan Beach will be open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and employ 120 associates.