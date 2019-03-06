Hy-Vee, Customers Support The Great American Milk Drive

For the third straight year, Hy-Vee Inc. and its customers are providing milk to local food banks in its eight-state region. The company is partnering with the Great American Milk Drive throughout March.

Customers will be offered the opportunity to donate $2 or $4 toward the purchase of milk when they check out. At the end of the month, all donations will be used to purchase milk from area processors to be distributed to local food banks.

The Great American Milk Drive is a partnership with Feeding America, MilkPEP and the National Dairy Council that provides dairy products to the nation’s food banks.

In 2018, donations from Hy-Vee customers supplied more than 265,000 gallons of milk.

“Hy-Vee is honored to continue its participation in The Great American Milk Drive to provide even more assistance to help alleviate hunger,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman of the board, CEO and president. “Through the generosity of our customers, and with participation from all of Hy-Vee’s 249 stores, our goal is to increase donations and make nutritious milk available to those in need.”

Sponsors for the 2019 campaign include Dean Foods, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez International, Hiland Dairy, Kemps and Anderson Erickson Dairy.

“The Great American Milk Drive offers us all an opportunity to make a meaningful impact for local families throughout our eight-state region,” Edeker said.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.