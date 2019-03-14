Schuman’s Cello Cheese Receives Medals At Wisconsin Cheese Contest

Schuman Cheese’s flagship brand, Cello Cheese, received three medals at this year’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. A cheese from its Yellow Door Creamery line also placed in the competition, held March 5-7 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“What makes these awards most exciting is the knowledge that we earned a place in the spotlight in a year when the volume of entries was so incredible,” said Jim Low, Schuman Cheese EVP of sales and marketing. “It’s an honor to see the work we’ve poured into the Cello brand earn a prominent place not once, but three times, in such a prestigious crowd.”

The Fairfield, New Jersey, Schuman Cheese company honorees at this year’s competition include:

Cello Copper Kettle-Parmesan, Second: cooked in copper vats and aged for 16 months imparts flavor and gives a pinkish tone.

Cello Parmesan-Parmesan, Third: created using select cultures and aged for 12 months.

Cello Shredded Italian Cheese Blend—Open Class Shredded Cheese Blends, Third Place: sweet, nutty and sharp flavors of Cello Parmesan, Romano and Asiago cheeses.

Belloux “Redhead”-Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Soft Cheeses, Second: Schuman’s Yellow Door Creamery Alpine line has an earthy and herbal aroma with a fruity and nutty flavor.

This year marked the 20th biennial U.S. Championship Cheese Contest hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. A record-breaking 2,555 entries across 116 classes were evaluated by a team of skilled technical judges selected from across the country in areas such as flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other appropriate attributes.

For four generations, Schuman Cheese has delivered cheese solutions to customers around the globe.

