Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions To Carry Redneck Riviera Whiskey In SoCal

Redneck Riviera Whiskey will now be for sale in 351 Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores in Southern California.

The new authorization calls for all 351 stores to carry the product.

“We are very excited to be working with Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in Southern California,” says Robert Manfredonia, president of Eastside Distilling. “All of the stores will be reset to stock, display and offer Redneck Riviera Whiskey. We greatly appreciate their commitment to the product, as very few brands at any stage of development have distribution in all stores. This is an important development as this grouping of stores is Albertsons’ largest subsidiary and is also the largest regional chain in the country.”

Redneck Riviera is available now in select stores and will be in all locations in upcoming months.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a collaboration between Eastside and multi-platinum country music artist John Rich, who is half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. The Original Redneck Riviera Whiskey and the Granny Rich Reserve were crafted by the distilling team at Eastside, headed up by Mel Heim and Travis Schoney.

The team developed what Eastside and Rich believe is a reserve whiskey that meets “even the lofty standards of Granny Rich.”

Rich and Eastside have been active advocates of the Folds of Honor mission, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2018 through the sale of Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has carried forth this mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Their motto is “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.”

Launched in February 2018, the original Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, The District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Arkansas and Ohio.

Eastside Distilling Inc. has been producing craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The company’s product lineup includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a line of fruit-infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling, makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey, and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co.

All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners.