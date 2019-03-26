Icelandic Provisions To Debut Krimi In Summer 2019

Icelandic Provisions in New York, makers of cultured dairy products, is introducing a new line of skyr called Krímí.

Skyr and yogurt are both cultured dairy products, but the cultures that make them are different. The original cultures used to make skyr impart a creamy flavor whereas yogurt cultures may provide a sour, tart taste.

Krímí is a whole milk version of skyr that will come in four flavors, including Vanilla Bean, Strawberry-Rhubarb, Mixed Berry and Chocolate Coconut. The name Krímí is a playful nod to the way an Icelander might spell the English word “creamy.”

“As consumers look to add higher quality fats and food made from real ingredients into their diet, Icelandic Provisions’ new Krímí range will deliver a uniquely delicious experience,” said Mark Alexander, CEO. “We’re bringing a fresh approach to the whole milk segment, which is currently dominated by either purely functional products that don’t taste great or products that are loaded with added sugar. While Krímí is certainly indulgent, it is ideal for the growing communities of people looking for a holistic approach to healthy eating.”

Krímí boasts 11 grams of protein per 4.4-oz. cup, is low in sugar and does not contain artificial preservatives, thickeners, sweeteners, flavors or colors. It was co-developed with Michelin-Starred Icelandic Chef Gunnar Karl Gislason and will be available for purchase at select U.S. retailers in July.

Icelandic Provisions produces traditional Icelandic skyr in North America. Skyr is made with milk from family owned farms that abstain from using artificial growth hormones, like rBGH, and are located within 100 miles of their production facility. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies.