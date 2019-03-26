Mastronardi Produce, DeJoria Partner To Improve Fresh Food Availability

Mastronardi Produce is working with successful entrepreneur and business mentor John Paul DeJoria to develop advanced high-density farming systems to grow fresh food in underserved markets worldwide.

Advanced high-density farming systems are individual collections of existing and developing high-tech growing innovations and equipment. Each customized system includes state-of-the-art growing facilities, revolutionary automation, water-saving irrigation, energy efficient lighting and high-tech systems for monitoring growing conditions.

Mastronardi Produce is a greenhouse company in North America currently being managed by the fourth-generation Mastronardi family member.

“We believe everyone should have healthy and fresh produce options. John Paul shares our commitment, and we saw the potential to work together on this global high-tech farming initiative which will focus on growing healthy food where it’s needed most,” said Paul Mastronardi, president and CEO.

“Partnering with Mastronardi Produce was an easy choice,” said DeJoria, who lives in Austin, Texas. “I want to help revolutionize this industry so more people have access to fresh produce, and finally found the opportunity in partnering with Paul, who is a trailblazing force in the category. He pioneered high-tech berry growing, branded the first tomato and led the way in plastic reduction—it is apparent that we share a passion for disruptive innovation.”

DeJoria is the visionary behind Patrón Spirits, the original premium tequila that was acquired by Bacardi Limited in 2018. DeJoria is also the co-founder and chairman of hair care brand John Paul Mitchell Systems and ROK Group of Cos.

Mastronardi Produce, which operates under the Sunset brand, first developed commercial greenhouses in North America and launched leading produce brands, including Campari and Angel Sweet.

Mastronardi Produce recently received the honor of being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 10th consecutive year. In 2016, Paul Mastronardi was named Produce Person of the Year at the United Fresh Exposition in Chicago, USA, and in 2013, he was named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year for Ontario.

Mastronardi Produce grows and sells tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and berries. As pioneers in revolutionary greenhouse technology, they focus on sustainable non-GMO growing practices.