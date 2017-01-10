Pringles is introducing what it calls a bold, new lineup: Pringles Loud. The crunchy corn- and grain and veggie-based crisps are layered with flavor and available in five varieties.

• Fiery Chili Lime: The corn crisps include a spicy tomato flavor, with a splash of lime and finished with heat.

• Mighty Margherita Pizza: This grain and veggie crisp is layered with the classic ingredients of the popular pizza—tomato, basil and mozzarella—inspired by the colors of the Italian flag.

• Salsa Fiesta: In Spanish, “salsa” means “sauce” and “fiesta” means “feast,” which traditionally involves a celebration. So, these corn-based Pringles are a “saucy celebration” of taste, according to the Kellogg Co.-owned brand.

• Spicy Queso: Melty cheese and pepper corn crisps.

• Super Cheesy Italian: Features parmesan and herbs on grain and veggie Pringles.

“We’re excited to introduce Pringles Loud to all the snack rebels out there,” said Kurt Simon, director of marketing for Pringles. “Fans craving a little food adventure are sure to love the Loud crunch and flavor.”

The Pringles Loud lineup got a makeover from “can to hand”—revealing sleek, black packaging,” says Kellogg Co.

The new products can be found at retailers nationwide beginning this month.