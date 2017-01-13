Global Market Development Center (GMDC) has named its 2017 board of directors that the organization says comprises “visionary industry leaders who advance the association’s mission to inspire trading partners to connect, collaborate and create innovative growth in the general merchandise and health beauty wellness industries.”

Newly appointed directors are:

• Rick Cicero, senior director of merchandising, C&S Wholesale Grocers;

• John Gehre, VP, general merchandise manager, general merchandise, global sourcing and front end, H-E-B;

• Joanne Leonardi, business unit lead for general merchandise/health and beauty care/non-foods, Topco Associates LLC;

• Reilly Murray, president, L&R Distributers;

• Michael O’Shell, executive director of center store sales and marketing, Rouses;

• Michael Petocchi, business group manager of health and beauty care and cosmetics, Wegmans Food Markets;

• Chris Skyers, VP of health and beauty care, Wakefern Food Corp.;

• Dave Sutton, president, Valu Merchandisers Co.;

• Cheri Taylor, director of retail merchandising, Kinney Drugs;

• Mitch Terry, VP of sales and merchandising general merchandise/health and beauty care, Associated Grocers of Florida; and

• Raymond Schrumpf, SVP of health and beauty care, C&S Wholesale Grocers—past board chairman.

“Our board is an impressive group of people who will provide beneficial insights and valuable guidance as GMDC strives to help its members thrive in a rapidly changing environment,” said GMDC 2017 Board Chairman Steve Davis, who is director of center store, general merchandise/health and beauty care/GNFDS/fuel procurement and store services, Weis Markets.

Added GMDC President and CEO Patrick Spear, “As our organization continues to engage on the leading-edge of a constantly transforming and disrupted marketplace, we are pleased to have industry leaders and experts who are positioning GMDC for future innovation—driving consumer insights and strategic merchandising while delivering profitable change as a result. This will be a big and exciting year for GMDC and our constituents as we face industry challenges head-on to enable our members’ success.”

