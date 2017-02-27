  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News
Center Store

New Blue Bell Flavor Looks To Solve ‘Cone Vs. Bowl’ Dilemma

Posted by
Date:
in: Center Store, Frozen, Home Page Latest News, New Products, Southwest, Suppliers
Leave a comment
Blue-Bell-Ice-Cream-Cone

Blue Bell is rolling out a new ice cream flavor: Ice Cream Cone, vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces and chopped roasted peanuts, surrounded by a chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

“We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone vs. bowl,” said Ricky Dickson, president of Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell. “Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and cone pieces. And a cone always needs a topping, so we added in the chopped roasted peanuts. Ice Cream Cone is about as close to perfection as you can get.”PERISH Blue Bell

Ice Cream Cone will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon and pint sizes.

“This is our first new flavor of the year, and you can expect a few more in the coming months,” added Dickson.

In addition, the following Blue Bell flavors are returning to stores: Chocolate Almond Marshmallow Ice Cream, Coconut Fudge Ice Cream and Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *