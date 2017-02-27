Blue Bell is rolling out a new ice cream flavor: Ice Cream Cone, vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces and chopped roasted peanuts, surrounded by a chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

“We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone vs. bowl,” said Ricky Dickson, president of Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell. “Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and cone pieces. And a cone always needs a topping, so we added in the chopped roasted peanuts. Ice Cream Cone is about as close to perfection as you can get.”

Ice Cream Cone will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon and pint sizes.

“This is our first new flavor of the year, and you can expect a few more in the coming months,” added Dickson.

In addition, the following Blue Bell flavors are returning to stores: Chocolate Almond Marshmallow Ice Cream, Coconut Fudge Ice Cream and Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream.