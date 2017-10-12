Reasor’s Sells Hand-Painted Pumpkins For Food Allergy Awareness

Reasor’s is selling hand-painted, teal-colored pumpkins during the month of October, while supplies last, to raise awareness for children with food allergies.

A teal-colored pumpkin placed outside the home on Halloween night lets trick-or-treaters know that the home is offering non-food treats or treats that do not contain the top eight food allergens. The top eight most common food allergens include: wheat, dairy, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, fish and shellfish.

The Reasor’s teal pumpkin promotion is led by the Reasor’s Registered Dietitian team, which recognizes the dangers of Halloween for children with severe food allergies. Hayden James, one of the four Reasor’s dietitians explains, “Halloween can be a frustrating and dangerous time for parents who have children with severe food allergies. We’d like to make it easier for those families so Halloween can remain an exciting and safe holiday for everyone.”

Reasor’s dietitians have created a list of food treats that do not contain the top eight food allergens and non-food goodies for trick-or-treaters to help guide shoppers toward safe choices. Hayden notes, “Non-food items are still the safest bet to avoiding food allergens since cross-contamination isn’t guaranteed in food items and some children have allergies or sensitivities to foods not included in the top eight allergens.”

Reasor’s dietitians were inspired by the initiative called, The Teal Pumpkin Project created by The Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organization in 2014. The initiative is growing, and in 2016 almost 18,000 homes from all 50 states participated. Homes who plan to participate can add their household to FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project Participation Map here.

Reasor’s was founded 53 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, by its namesake, Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 18 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members.