NECSEMA Announces Agenda For Nov. 30 Annual Meeting

The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) will host its annual meeting and networking dinner today, Nov. 30, at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center in Norwood, Massachusetts.

The event begins with a tabletop networking reception at 5:30 p.m. with 20 exhibitors expected to attend. Keith Matheny, a motivational speaker, mentalist and entertainer, will be the featured speaker after the annual meeting and dinner.

The tabletop networking and cocktails will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; dinner from 6:45-8:45 p.m.; the NECSEMA year-end summary from 7-7:20 p.m.; and Keith Matheny from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

NECSEMA continues search for executive director

In other news, NECSEMA continues to seek an executive director. In the meantime, day-to-day operations are being managed by Lisa Lawinger Brown, director of marketing and membership, and Ray Leather, director of energy and environmental affairs.