Fairway Market Selects FutureProof Retail As Mobile App Partner

Fairway Market has selected FutureProof Retail to power its next-generation mobile app.

The new app builds on FutureProof’s line-free checkout technology, which allows customers to scan and pay for items on their phone and thus bypass the checkout line.

In addition to line-free checkout, Fairway’s new app will incorporate new perks and ways to save. The app for iOS and Android should become available this spring.

“One thing that we’re especially excited about is how this will help our store staff. We have the friendliest and most knowledgeable staff, and line-free checkout will help free up their focus for customer service,” says Fairway CMO Dorothy Carlow. “Fairway is very excited about adding this super-convenient, speedy checkout solution for our customers. We understand that sometimes people want to grab a few items and go—this technology solution will provide that option.”

Fairway Market is headquartered in New York and has 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The stores emphasize an extensive selection of fresh, natural and organic products, prepared foods and hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with a full assortment of conventional groceries.

FutureProof Retail was founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and developers in New York. FutureProof Retail offers customizable solutions for many grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports and more.