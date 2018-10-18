Borden, a Dallas, Texas-based dairy processer and distributor, teamed up with World Central Kitchen to distribute 177,260 individual servings of milk, orange juice, iced tea and bottled water to those affected by Hurricane Michael. The beverages were processed and packaged in Borden’s Dothan, Alabama plant as special orders for hurricane relief. To ensure freshness, Borden transported and stored the drinks on three of its refrigerated trucks.

“Borden moved mountains to make their donation happen immediately in the aftermath,” said World Central Kitchen Head of Strategic Partnerships Erich Broksas. “No surprise, the chocolate milk and sweet tea have been the biggest hits for those who have been affected. Those beverages bring a sense of normalcy and comfort in very difficult times.”

As a result of the hurricane, Borden shifted production and distribution across its network of 13 plant locations to prevent any customer disruptions and to specially produce additional beverages for World Central Kitchen, which distributed the drinks among evacuee shelters and centers serving the local communities in Bay County, Florida and surrounding areas.

“World Central Kitchen arrived days ahead of the storm to begin preparing, which enabled Borden to respond immediately with beverage supplies,” said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. “We are proud to partner with World Central Kitchen as they anticipate serving more than 300,000 meals for those affected by Hurricane Michael.”

Borden also is collecting funds for its employees who have been affected by Hurricane Michael and will match 100 percent of donations made via GoFundMe.

