Colorado Sports Nutrition Brand Ascent Reaches Wegmans Shelves

Denver, Colorado-based Ascent, a sports nutrition company, expanded its product distribution to Wegmans Food Markets stores beginning Nov. 1. The Wegmans partnership follows on the heels of Ascent’s Q3 introduction at more than 400 Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Ascent offers a full line of pre- and post-workout products. The brand says it is “committed to using real food ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and is designed to improve muscle health and performance for the health-conscious consumer.”

Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Powder and Ascent Native Fuel Micellar Casein products will be available at all 98 Wegmans locations across New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“Ascent is aligned with Wegmans Food Markets on our mutual commitment to providing high-quality, healthy products to our consumers, so that they can live better lives,” says Paul Vraciu, GM of Ascent Protein. “Our new partnership will allow our hard-working, clean-eating athletes to find their preferred protein in their favorite local grocery store.”

Wegmans Food Markets will carry two-pound bags of Ascent Native Fuel Whey in Vanilla Bean, Chocolate and Lemon Sorbet flavors, and two-pound bags of Ascent Native Fuel Micellar Casein in Chocolate.

Ascent will introduce Wegmans customers to the brand and product line via in-store events and product demos at select stores starting in January 2019.

