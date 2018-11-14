Food Emporium Brooklyn Market Hosts Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Meal

The Food Emporium Brooklyn Market, a banner of Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc. located at 8102 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, hosted its fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner and customer appreciation event on Nov. 10.

The Food Emporium Brooklyn Market teamed up with vendors and created a Thanksgiving event to give back to the surrounding community. This holiday feast included everything from turkey and ham to candied yams and vegetables. With attendance surpassing 300 people each year, The Food Emporium Brooklyn Market anticipated an even larger turn out for this year’s event. In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, attendees enjoyed vendor samplings, coupons and giveaways.

“Our store is very big on giving back to the community and making sure our customers know how much we appreciate them and their business, and what better way to do that than by breaking bread together,” said Storeowner Hajer Elayyan. “We’re excited to have created an event that everyone can look forward to each year. We love being able to share this celebration with the Bay Ridge community.”

Key Food Stores Co-Operative Inc., a chain of primarily independently owned and corporate grocery stores, was founded in Brooklyn in 1937. It includes more than 265 stores. In addition to Key Food and The Food Emporium, these stores operate under various other banners such as Food Universe, SuperFresh, Food Dynasty and Gala Fresh Supermarkets in all five boroughs of Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Keep reading: