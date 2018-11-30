Yesway Adds Candy, Baked Goods To Its Private Label Line

Yesway, a convenience store chain with locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming, is adding to its private brand catalog. In addition to a full line of Yesway water products, the chain now offers Yesway candy and baked goods.

The expanded product catalog “reinforces Yesway’s brand promise to provide its customers with a terrific shopping experience with national brand quality products at value-driven price points,” the company says.

The products include a variety of loose bag candy and baked goods such as fried pies, muffins and donuts, with eight to 10 SKUs in each category. All products are now available in all Yesway stores in several trial offers for single and combo deals.

“The response to our private label brand from our customers is terrific,” said Darrin Samaha, Yesway VP and brand manager. “The Yesway products are a tremendous hit with our customers. In Texas for example, our fried pies are flying off the shelves, and we are working as quickly as possible to get more of them in stores to keep up with demand.”

Customers participating in the Yesway Rewards program will reap even more value from this phase of Yesway’s private label launch in the form of a higher earn velocity on reward items, digital sampling, private label clubs and double points.

“Given the high Yesway Rewards customer participation rates, these two categories will serve as the foundation for more proprietary private label and foodservice offers in the Yesway Rewards program and in store for all customers,” the company says.

Categories under development and targeted for an early 2019 launch include a full line of salty snack chips, meat snacks and an assortment of nuts and trail mix.

“Yesway’s private label products match or exceed national brand quality products, but at a much more compelling value,” said Derek Gaskins, Yesway SVP of merchandising and procurement. “In early 2019, our customers can look forward to continued growth and evolution in our private label offers as well as the Yesway Rewards Program. We view both as engines for our brand development and are excited about continuing to use both to drive customer engagement.”

Yesway formally launched its private label category earlier this summer with Yesway water. Five cents from the sale of every specially marked bottle, up to $25,000, is being donated to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization that supports America’s military and their families.

