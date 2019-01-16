St Pierre will introduce cinnamon filled crepes to its portfolio in February. The new flavor joins chocolate and hazelnut. Made in the heart of France using traditional recipes, the crepes are carefully rolled around a cinnamon filling and individually wrapped for an on-the-go snack.

To improve on-shelf display and drive impulse purchases, St Pierre has also launched new shelf-ready packaging for the crepes. Both flavors now will be available in packs of eight in shelf-ready packaging for easy in-store merchandising. From the deli and salad bar to the bakery and snack aisle and even the register, the new shelf-ready packaging will make it easy to merchandise St. Pierre Crepes throughout the store.

As the fastest-growing European bakery brand in the United States, Manchester, England-based St Pierre offers a variety of products like brioche, croissants and pain au chocolat, Belgian sugar waffles and lace-thin filled crepes.