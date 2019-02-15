Popchips Founder Launches RightRice Vegetable Rice Grain

RightRice, a vegetable rice grain that provides a complete, plant-based protein, debuts today with a nationwide launch at Whole Foods Market and on Amazon. Created by popchips founder and former CEO, Keith Belling, RightRice is a shelf-stable vegetable grain that’s a blend of more than 90 percent vegetables, including lentils, chickpeas, green peas and rice.

With 10g of complete protein and 5g fiber per serving, RightRice delivers more than double the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than traditional white rice. It is available in original and three seasoned flavors: Lemon Pepper, Spanish and Garlic Herb. It cooks like rice in about 10 minutes. RightRice soaks up sauces and flavors just like traditional rice, the San Francisco-based company says.

“I love rice, but found myself eating a lot less because of the empty calories and all the carbs,” said Belling. “Rice is a large category that was ripe for innovation. And it is an exciting opportunity to be making another one of America’s favorite foods healthier, especially since rice is beloved across so many cultures. Furthermore, it is a dream to be one of the first brands ever to launch nationally in collaboration with both Whole Foods Market and Amazon.”

“Whole Foods Market is committed to identifying innovative new products that support our customers’ commitment to eating more wholesome foods, and we are excited to launch RightRice as its exclusive retail partner,” said Christina Pearson, global category manager for Whole Foods Market. “Keith’s vision of a ‘righter rice’ offers shoppers a delicious, high protein, lower carb rice option we know they will love.”

RightRice comes in a 7-oz. pouch (about four servings) at an SRP of $3.99, and is non-GMO, vegan, kosher and gluten-free. It can be found in the rice aisle Whole Foods.