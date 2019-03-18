Hormel Partners With Which Wich To Encourage PB&J Donation

Dallas, Texas-based Which Wich is working with Hormel Foods to “Spread the Love” and make the world a better place one peanut butter and jelly sandwich at a time.

Project PB&J is Which Wich’s philanthropic foundation. On National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, April 2, it is teaming up with Hormel Foods on a month-long virtual spreading party to help hunger relief efforts in local communities.

Hormel Foods, based in Austin, Minnesota, produces Skippy peanut butter.

Which Wich and Hormel are encouraging everyone to join the campaign by making PB&J sandwiches that can be donated to local hunger relief organizations. For every sandwich that is made and donated, Which Wich and Hormel Foods and its Skippy brand will donate $1 up to $20,000 to hunger relief efforts nationally.

“A simple PB&J sandwich can mean so much to a person in need and we have been committed to making a positive impact with this one modest gesture, multiplied thousands of times across hundreds of markets in the U.S.,” said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and chief vibe officer of Which Wich. “We are excited and proud to partner with Hormel Foods and Skippy peanut butter for this year’s Spread The Love campaign and are asking anyone who wants to help us make a difference to take this comforting sandwich and use it to spread love within their communities—and help contribute to a broader goal to enact change globally.”

The Spread The Love campaign will run throughout the month of April. During the campaign, anyone who creates and donates PB&J sandwiches can log those donations here and use the hashtag #SpreadTheLove.

Project PB&J uses donations to provide food and aid in communities during times of need, such as during recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida.

“We are proud to partner with Which Wich for such a great cause. Helping to fight hunger is something very important to our company and our team members,” said Jeff Frank, VP of foodservice marketing for Hormel Foods. “Hormel Foods and Skippy peanut butter are committed to fighting hunger across the country and the world. Programs like Project PB&J truly make a positive difference for those in need.”