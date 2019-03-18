Smart & Final is providing a chance for a customer to win a Hawaiian vacation with its Escape the Cold sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is part of Smart & Final’s recognition of National Frozen Food Month. The promotion also includes daily $100 Smart & Final gift card giveaways and an in-store promotion of $10-off coupons with the purchase of $40 in participating frozen food items from March 6 to April 2.

“Frozen Food Month is a big annual focus for us at Smart & Final because we enjoy giving our customers many chances to win prizes while highlighting the quality and convenience that frozen foods offer,” said Joe VanDette, Smart & Final’s group VP of marketing. “With nearly 1,000 high-quality items, it’s easy to participate in the opportunity to escape the cold with a trip to Kauai.”

“Today’s frozen food technology captures peak freshness and maintains nutrition, allowing for quick and easy meal prep with minimum waste,” said Matt Reeve, Smart & Final’s group VP of sales and merchandising. “The benefits of frozen food led to increased sales in 2018, and we expect that trend to continue in 2019.”

Codes for entering the Escape the Cold sweepstakes will be provided on customer receipts after making a participating frozen food purchase. Winners of the $100 gift cards will be chosen daily. The grand prize winner will be announced by April 19.

Customers can earn additional contest entries by liking Smart & Final’s social media channels and engaging with Escape the Cold posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The $10 coupon will print on customer receipts when $40 of participating items are purchased in one transaction during the period of March 6-April 2.

The grand prize winner will receive two roundtrip tickets to Hawaii, four nights at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, a 60-minute massage for two at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, and one dinner for two at Dondero’s Restaurant. The contest is open to residents of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Smart & Final is a smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered in Commerce, California. In business since 1871, Smart & Final has 260 store locations.