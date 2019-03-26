Highland Brewing Co.’s Tart Spritz Ale To Be Available Year-Round

Asheville, North Carolina-based Highland Brewing Co.’s new Slow Crush Tart Spritz Ale will roll out in May and then be available year-round.

The release of Slow Crush is part of the regional brewery’s 25th anniversary. Its release coincides with the brewery’s two-day anniversary festivities May 3-4.

Tart Spritz Ale—the first of its kind of product made available year-round by Highland Brewing—is a mix of kettle-soured beer. It also is the first to be launched in 16-oz. cans (four-packs).

Slow Crush is inspired by the popular cocktail Aperol Spritz. It features all-natural ingredients that mirror the Italian aperitif: botanicals like gentian root, cinchona bark and hibiscus flowers. Flaked rye and citrus-forward American hops like Citra and Amarillo also are included in the blend. It is 5 percent ABV and has 20 IBUs.

“This is a dynamic time in the industry and at Highland,” said Highland’s R&D Brewer Trace Redmond. “We are exploring what Highland beer can be and creating beers that are different from anything we have ever done before. Slow Crush refers to the tradition of fruits and aperitifs and the way that brewers and distillers tried to achieve balance with different herbs and spices. In blending the past and present, we are creating beers that fit uniquely into this moment and in Highland’s portfolio.”

Highland Brewing was founded in 1994 by retired engineer and entrepreneur Oscar Wong, making it a pioneer in Asheville’s now-booming craft beer industry. Today the company is led by Wong’s daughter, Leah Wong Ashburn, and is the largest family-owned brewery in the Southeast.

Highland’s beers are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Located in a rehabilitated manufacturing facility on a hilltop, the brewery affords space for visitors to enjoy limited-release beers, tours and live music. The event center and rooftop are available for private events. Highland owns the third largest solar array in an American craft brewery.