Wakefern Food Corp. has promoted Chris Lane to EVP. He previously served as SVP of the product division. Lane, a 13-year veteran of the company, will guide day-to-day operations and strategy planning for Wakefern.

Wakefern President and COO Joe Sheridan says, “Our goal was to select an individual who would honor our past and at the same time challenge the status quo to ensure a bright future for Wakefern and our members…Chris is innovative, forward thinking and willing to take the calculated risks required to navigate a challenging competitive environment where emerging technologies and changing consumer preferences require us to be nimble and able to respond with urgency.”

Lane joined Wakefern in 2003 as VP of pharmacy and in 2005 added health and beauty care to his responsibilities. By 2008, he was promoted to VP of grocery, direct store delivery and commercial bakery. In 2011 he was promoted to SVP of non-perishables and most recently was named SVP of the product division where, in addition to his responsibility for Wakefern’s various procurement divisions, he also led health and wellness initiatives.

Prior to joining Wakefern, Lane served as VP of pharmacy at Duane Reade. He received his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of the Sciences, College of Pharmacy in Philadelphia.

Lane is a member of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Board of Directors and a member of the Trinitas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors.