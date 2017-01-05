Giant Eagle To Close Seven Ohio Stores, Several Others Across Footprint

Giant Eagle says it has made “the difficult but necessary decision” to close nine of its food retail stores, seven of which are in Ohio, by March 4.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based grocer will shutter three Giant Eagle supermarkets and one GetGo store in central Ohio and two Giant Eagle supermarkets and one GetGo store in northeast Ohio. All of these locations will close between Feb. 4 and March 4. GetGo stores at 100 West Plank Road in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and 1700 West Seventh Street in Frederick, Maryland, will close at the end of business on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Additionally, as the company prepares for the spring opening of its new Millcreek Mall supermarket in Erie, Pennsylvania, it says it will “transition offerings, services and talented team members from its nearby locations at 7200 Peach Street and 2877 West 26th Street, resulting in the stores’ eventual closures once the new Giant Eagle opens.” As the company’s newest Erie area GetGo continues to become a destination for customers, a nearby dated GetGo on West 26th Street also is scheduled to close in the coming weeks, the company says.

Giant Eagle operates more than 230 supermarkets and more than 190 fuel and convenience stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio and northern West Virginia and Maryland, according to its website.