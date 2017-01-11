The Golub Corp. cut the ribbon Tuesday on its first “ground-up” Market 32 store in New York—in Fort Edward. The new unit returns a supermarket to the town for the first time since 2003.

“Market 32 is a contemporary, food-focused concept store that reflects what our customers have told us they want in a modern and convenient shopping experience,” said Golub President and CEO Scott Grimmett.

The Fort Edward unit marks the 13th Market 32 to open since the company announced its plans to develop the new brand across the majority of its stores. To date, 10 of the company’s Price Chopper stores have been converted to Market 32, while three have been built from the ground up, including one in Sutton, Massachusetts, that opened in October 2015; one in Oxford, Connecticut, that debuted in September 2016; and this week’s Fort Edward store. Several conversions currently are under way across the chain’s six-state footprint and another new ground-up store is planned for Clifton Park, New York, in 2017.

Grimmett said the look and feel of Market 32 is distinctively more modern than Price Chopper, though many of the differences are subtle.

Marked by open space, a décor filled with soft earth tones and product-focused displays, murals and lighting, the brand emphasizes convenient, ready-to-eat foods; fresh, handcrafted and locally grown, produced and manufactured products; and intuitive product/department adjacencies (e.g., greeting cards next to the floral department).

“Our Fort Edward Market 32 is a grocery store for this and future generations. While maintaining our focus on quality and value, we’ve added a host of wonderful signature items throughout the store, plus modern conveniences like customized prepared foods, a café equipped with Wi-Fi, a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Chef’s Table offering food demonstrations and sampling and a new higher standard of service,” added Grimmett.

Throughout Market 32, shoppers will notice a commitment to supporting local manufacturers and growers, sourcing authentic imports and expanding varieties of gluten-free, organic and natural products, according to the company.

“This Market 32 reflects the newest and best ideas that we’ve gotten from our customers. We’re very proud of this store and we’re pleased to be a part of this community,” said Grimmett.

The more than 41,000-s.f. store employs 170 full- and part-time teammates.

Some of the features of the new Fort Edward Market 32 include a center store department featuring the roll out of PICS—Market 32’s exclusive line of high-quality, value-priced products; a customizable “Pick 24” on single-serve Price Chopper brand coffee pods; an expanded craft beer section with a “Pick 6” and large variety of local New York favorites; locally sourced products (both dry packaged and dairy); natural and organic offerings integrated into their relative categories; and an expansive gluten-free section.

Other new features include beef steaks and roasts, including specialty restaurant cuts such as the tomahawk rib steak and bone-in filet; an assortment of prepared, ready-to-cook and grab-and-go fruit and vegetables; an extensive fin-fish selection and more than three dozen varieties of salmon; and Market 32’s signature Cheese Shop with more than 200 varieties of unique cheeses.