Ultra Foods Raises $13K-Plus For American Cancer Society

Ultra Foods, in partnership with the nonprofit organization making change, presented a check for more than $13,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Thursday.

The funds were raised in October 2016 during the “Because Every Life Matters” breast cancer awareness point-of-purchase fundraiser in Ultra Foods stores across Chicago.

“We are grateful to the many customers that donated and showed support for those affected by breast cancer,” said Chris Bengtson, VP of public relations and community affairs at Ultra Foods. “We are certain that the funds raised during the ‘Because Every Life Matters’ campaign will positively impact those battling the disease.”

The campaign featured pink boards stocked with $1, $3 and $5 donation coupons at checkout stands at Strack & Van Til’s Riverfront Plaza location and all 11 Chicagoland Ultra Foods stores. Customers donated by selecting a coupon in the desired denomination and handing it to the cashier to be scanned. The 100 percent tax-deductible donation appeared on their final bill.

“We would like to give our sincerest thanks to Ultra Foods and their customers for the generous donations,” said Emily Lipinsky, senior manager at the American Cancer Society. “The funds will give hope to breast cancer patients and their families and will support research and critical programs in the fight against the disease.”

Added David McConnell, president and CEO of making change, “It is our pleasure to connect retailers wanting to give back with organizations making a difference in so many lives across the United States. We are proud to have been a part of the successful ‘Because Every Life Matters’ campaign, and we look forward to working with Ultra Foods and the American Cancer Society more in the future.”

Ultra Foods is the sister brand to Strack & Van Til food stores.