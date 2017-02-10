The Oakdale, California, Save Mart store has reopened after undergoing a months-long transformation that the grocery chain says “modernized and expanded the store.”

The store went from 48,512 to 54,116 s.f. It is the third unit under the Save Mart banner to incorporate the brand’s updated look, with new features geared toward convenience and service, including:

• Burrito/taco/nacho bar with tortillas made fresh in the store;

• A “Valley Fresco” area offering vegetable/fruit-infused water, fresh juice bar, fresh-cut produce, fresh salsa and guacamole, and smoothies;

• Specialty sandwiches;

• Salad bar;

• New meat and seafood counter;

• In-store grill for barbecues—shoppers pick what’s for lunch or dinner and the store grills it (the Oakdale store is the first Save Mart with this feature);

• Expanded selection of natural, organic and bulk foods;

• Full-service floral department;

• Spirits area to accommodate wine-/beer-tasting events

• Café seating with Wi-Fi; and

• Self-checkout lanes.

“The interior looks amazing. You’ll want to shop here all day. The store is 5,000 s.f. bigger and offers more products and services that families today want,” said store manager Tony Angoletta. “It’s essentially a brand new store.”

The Oakdale store is located in the Foothill Oaks Shopping Center, which also has been renovated.