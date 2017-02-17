Del Monte Fresh Produce has rolled out a new Del Monte Vegetable Noodle product line—available in a variety of sizes in six blends, including Zucchini, Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato, Beet, Yellow Squash and Carrot. The noodles are pre-cut and ready to add to salads, sauté or boil.

“We are excited to bring our pre-cut vegetable noodle concept to grocery stores and markets across the country,” said Dennis Christou, VP of marketing at Del Monte. “They are the perfect pasta alternative for healthy eaters and an easy, fun way for consumers to increase vegetable consumption.”

Del Monte says it created its range of vegetable noodles to align with recent consumer trends focusing on healthy alternatives to carb-heavy products. They are 100% fresh, preservative free and come packaged and ready to cook or serve, according to Del Monte.

The vegetable noodle line can be found in the refrigerated produce section of select grocery stores.