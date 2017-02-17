Unified Grocers Reports Improved Earnings For Q1

Unified Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery distributor in the western U.S., has reported its financials for fiscal year 2017’s first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016.

Net income of $1.9 million for the first quarter was a significant improvement over a $1.8 million loss during the prior year’s first quarter. This improvement was primarily due to a continuing focus on operational efficiencies and expense control, reflected in reduced transportation and warehouse costs, along with a new dairy program implemented in summer 2016, according to the Commerce, California-based company.

Additionally, Unified says the first quarter included the final step in its strategy to sell non-core assets with the sale of the Southern California bakery.

“While we recognized a loss of $1.4 million, the transaction generated cash and now positions the company to focus entirely on wholesale distribution to the membership,” a press release says. “Even with the loss on the bakery sale, operating income was ahead of the prior year ($4.6 million in fiscal 2017 Q1 compared to $3.2 million in fiscal 2016 Q1).”

While net sales are below fiscal 2016’s first quarter— primarily due to meat deflation and the loss of business resulting from the closure of Haggen’s Pacific Southwest (California, Arizona, Nevada) stores—total sales to Unified’s existing customer base have remained stable.

“I’m pleased to report the improvement in earnings,” said Unified Grocers President and CEO Bob Ling. “That’s a positive trend, particularly in this deflationary cycle, and speaks to the improvements we have made in our core business.”