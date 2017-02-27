SoCal Vons Stores Pick Up Rä Nanoshoots

Rä Foods LLC’s Rä Nanoshoots are now in the produce section of more than 120 Southern California Vons stores. The new distribution represents a significant addition to the products existing presence in Southern California through Stater Brothers, Save Mart and Lucky stores.

According to the company, grocery retailers have shown great interest in Rä Nanoshoots as an alternative to traditional sprouts that have been plagued with food safety problems. The company’s patent-pending “Cold Grown” process results in a die-off of pathogens and eliminates handling that can promote spoilage. The Nanoshoots are grown in their retail packaging and are untouched until consumers open the packaging at home.

“It is a real food safety breakthrough and satisfies pent-up demand that has existed since traditional sprouts began to disappear from the shelves,” said Dan Sholl, Rä Foods GM.

While Southern California is currently the core market for Rä Nanoshoots, the company is gearing up production to expand into Central and Northern California, as well as Arizona and the Pacific Northwest.

