Newport Avenue Market Wins National Marketing Awards

Bend Oregon’s Newport Avenue Market elevated the standards of creativity at the 2017 National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, bringing home two Creative Choice awards from the ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

Newport Avenue Market picked up first place awards for small retailers in the categories of Connections through Print and Best Store Event—for “Shindigs,” a holiday recipe guide, and “Meet the Ranchers,” respectively.

The annual Creative Choice Awards contest honors the best marketing and merchandising programs in the independent supermarket industry that have boosted store traffic, increased item or department sales, positively impacted overall store sales or provided a unique benefit to the community. Marketing campaigns and merchandising events or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2016, were eligible for this year’s contest.

With a record number of more than 300 entries, the Creative Choice Awards saw great competition as independent supermarkets from across the U.S. battled it out to win big for creative marketing and event campaigns. A panel of industry experts recognized Newport Avenue Market’s campaigns for creativity, clarity and effectiveness.

Newport Avenue Market CEO Lauren Johnson said, “We love what we do and we always want our marketing to reflect our goal of creating a fun grocery shopping experience. We, along with our long-term marketing partner, Every Idea, are honored to be recognized for the campaigns.”