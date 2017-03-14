Natural Grocers will open its second San Antonio, Texas, store on Wednesday, March 29. The new 15,000-s.f. unit in the Alamo Heights neighborhood is located at 6514 N. New Braunfels Avenue. The grocery chain’s other San Antonio store is at 13310 NW Military Highway.

Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers, which operates more than 130 stores in 19 startes, features organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products that include no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and trans-fats. It also offers free nutrition classes, health coaching and cooking demos, with a nutritional health coach in each of its stores.

The company also says it offers 100% USDA Certified Organic produce; has strict meat standards—raised without antibiotics, growth promoters or feed containing animal by-products; and offers dairy products that come exclusively from confinement-free dairies and eggs from hens that are not only cage-free but that are provided with sufficient space to move—both indoors and outdoors—and exhibit their natural behaviors.

Company launches new campaign

In other company news, Natural Grocers is rolling out a new campaign featuring a series of video, billboard and print ads showcasing what it calls “the stark contrast between conventional farming and those of organic and natural food producers.” The goal of the campaign is to reach those consumers who might be on the fence about selecting higher quality foods by “allowing them to witness the differences side by side and truly understand what they’re choosing when they shop for groceries,” the company says.

“We support Natural Grocers for its commitment to putting meat and dairy on its shelves that adheres to what the consumer believes they are getting when they purchase meat and dairy—animals on good healthy pastures exhibiting natural behaviors, eating the diet they were designed to thrive on,” said Carrie Balkcom, executive director of the American Grassfed Association.

Added Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely, “When you buy a product, you’re casting your vote for the system that created it. In this campaign, we are asking consumers to vote for the betterment of animal welfare, food that isn’t tainted with synthetic chemicals and farmers who use sustainable farming practices that support the future of our planet.”