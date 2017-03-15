  • Search 
Gold Meat Ready-To-Cook Products Now Available At Sedano’s And Presidente Supermarkets

Pork-sausage-meal-1

Gold Meat is making what it calls “the taste of Brazil” available to more Florida consumers. The company’s signature sausages are now available at all Sedano’s markets in the state and five more Presidente Supermarkets in South Florida (Hollywood, Miramar, North Bay Village and two in West Palm.)

Gold Meat’s Brazilian sausage uses a special blend of spices, seasonings and casings that were created by the owners’ father in his butcher shop in the small town of Ipuã, Brazil, some 45 years ago. Based in Brazil, the company expanded to the U.S. with a state-of-the-art production facility in Tavares, Florida. Gold Meat sources all its ingredients—meats, spices, etc.—in the U.S. for its Tavares facility, which has become the base for its U.S. operation.Gold Meat at Sedano's

Gold Meat products now are available in more than 230 stores in Florida. In addition to Sedano’s and Presidente, consumers can find Gold Meat at El Bodegon Supermarkets, Bravo Supermarkets, Price Choice, Sabor Tropical, Latinos Supermarket, Latinos Market, Brazil Mart, Via Brazil, Jumbo Supermarket, Seabra Foods and Boca Brazil.

The company’s line includes several flavors of Pork Thin Style, Chicken Thin Style, Pork Links, Chicken Links, as well as its new ready-to-cook pork loin and pork tenderloin. The company plans to introduce its first corned beef brisket later in March.

Gold Meat says Brazilian style sausages are great for the grill, as the thinness allows them to be coiled and skewered, or sautéed, poached or roasted.

