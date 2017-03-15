Sendik’s Opens Second Small-Format Fresh2GO Store

Sendik’s Food Markets opened its second Fresh2GO store format on Tuesday on Loomis Road in Greendale, Wisconsin. A Hales Corners location is expected to follow this spring. A third store has operated in Bayside since 2013. The Fresh2GO locations include gas and grocery.

Sendik’s says the format “offers all of the quality options customers have grown to love but in a smaller scale.”

The concept includes the Milwaukee-based grocer’s Fresh2GO signature deli, which offers grilled-to-order paninis, a salad bar, a hot bar with homemade favorites, an olive bar and other fresh grab-and-go items. Stores feature Sendik’s hand-stacked produce and a variety of fresh products for the on-the-go shopper, in addition to full-service meat and bakery departments, an optimized grocery offering and gifts from Sendik’s Home.

“Convenience doesn’t have to mean skimping on freshness or quality,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner. “With customers increasingly seeking fresh foods in smaller portions, and often shopping daily for snacks and meals, our additional Fresh2GO locations provide an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience.”

The new Greendale location is 11,000 s.f., and the Hales Corners store will be 17,000 s.f.