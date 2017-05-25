B&R Stores To Acquire Lovegrove’s Grocery Store In Waverly, Nebraska

B&R Stores has entered into an agreement to purchase the Lovegrove’s Grocery Store in Waverly, Nebraska, from the Lovegrove family.

“The Lovegrove’s Grocery Store has served Waverly shoppers for over 25 years, and its legacy as a family-owned business continues on,” said Pat Raybould, president of B&R Stores. “We’re excited about the potential of the neighborhood store, too—as it’s already a fundamentally strong business. We look forward to being a part of the Waverly community.”

Terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is expected to close by the end of May. The name will change to Russ’s Market Express, a new smaller Russ’s Market concept.

B&R Stores was founded in 1964 by Russ Raybould. During the past 53 years, the company has grown to include 19 stores under several banners, including Russ’s Market, Super Saver, Save Best and Apple Market located in Nebraska and Iowa.