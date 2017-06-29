Save Mart Hosts Grand Opening At New Ceres, California, Store

After months of construction, Save Mart on Wednesday hosted a grand opening celebration at its new store at 2920 Whitmore Avenue in Ceres, California. It marks the eighth store under the Save Mart banner to incorporate the brand’s updated look and new features geared toward convenience and service.

“We’re excited about making such a big investment to the area. We’re bringing the best of what Save Mart has to offer, and shoppers will see a noticeable difference,” said store manager Donna Lambert, who leads a team of 74 employees at the 43,000-s.f. unit.

Twenty-eight positions were created as a result of the larger store, which expanded by 15,000 s.f. The old location, which opened on July 9, 1980, closed Sunday with all workers transferring Monday morning to the new location next door.

Among the new offerings of the Ceres store:

• Burrito/taco/nacho bar with tortillas made fresh in the store;

• A “Valley Fresco” area with vegetable/fruit-infused water, fresh juice bar, smoothies and fresh-cut produce;

• Specialty sandwiches;

• Soup bar;

• In-store grill—customers buy it and the store grills it;

• Bigger produce department with expanded organic selection;

• Larger floral department;

• Expanded selection of natural, organic and bulk foods;

• Café seating;

• Self-checkout lanes; and

• Pharmacy.

Ag Boosters of Ceres and the Ceres Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation each received a $500 donation from Save Mart on Wednesday. The Ceres Christian Church and The Salvation Army each received a $500 gift card. All year long, the store donates up to 3 percent of its sales from Shares member purchases to more than 160 local schools and charities through its Shares powered by eScrip program. Shoppers who sign up for it can designate which nonprofits will receive monthly donations.

Save Mart also presented local resident Sheryl Trout the clock that hung in the old store for decades. Her father built and hand-painted it in the early 1980s. Trout requested that she be able to have it to keep as a family memento.