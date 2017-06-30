Alaska’s Prince William Sound Salmon Makes Its Way To The Midwest

For the first time Alaskan Prince William Sound sockeye is being regionally branded, promoted and available in Hy-Vee grocery stores across eight Midwest states, including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Seafood department customers will be met with branded in-store signage like posters, in-ice signs, seafood case clings and packaging labels announcing the arrival of Alaskan salmon to the Midwest.

Alaskan sockeye salmon are rich in flavor with a silken texture and vibrant deep color of wild salmon. High in omega-3 fatty acids, Alaskan salmon is known for its health benefits and taste. Prince William Sound sockeye salmon are harvested sustainably and in small batches.

Prince William Sound Alaskan salmon is certified by both the Responsible Fisheries Management and Marine Stewardship Council.