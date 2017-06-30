  • Search 
    search
Home
Home Page Slider

Alaska’s Prince William Sound Salmon Makes Its Way To The Midwest

Posted by
Date:
in: Home Page Slider, Meat/Seafood/Poultry, Midwest, Store News, Suppliers
Leave a comment
PWS-Copper_River_Salmon_Poached_Salmon_With_Citrus_Image_3_Photo_Credit_Brooke_Slezak

Poached Alaskan Prince William Sound Sockeye Salmon with Citrus.

For the first time Alaskan Prince William Sound sockeye is being regionally branded, promoted and available in Hy-Vee grocery stores across eight Midwest states, including Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Seafood department customers will be met with branded in-store signage like posters, in-ice signs, seafood case clings and packaging labels announcing the arrival of Alaskan salmon to the Midwest.

Alaskan sockeye salmon are rich in flavor with a silken texture and vibrant deep color of wild salmon. High in omega-3 fatty acids, Alaskan salmon is known for its health benefits and taste. Prince William Sound sockeye salmon are harvested sustainably and in small batches.PWS_Logo_Main salmon William

Prince William Sound Alaskan salmon is certified by both the Responsible Fisheries Management and Marine Stewardship Council.

PWS-Salmon-poster William

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *