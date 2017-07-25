Supervalu on Tuesday reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 results.

First quarter net sales were $4 billion compared to $3.77 billion last year, an increase of $239 million or 6.3 percent. Total net sales within the Wholesale segment increased 12.4 percent. Retail identical store sales were negative 4.9 percent.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $551 million, or 13.8 percent of net sales. Last year’s first quarter gross profit was $549 million, or 14.6 percent of net sales. The gross profit rate decrease compared to last year is primarily due to the change in business segment mix, with Wholesale representing a larger portion of total sales and gross profit, according to the Minnesota-based company.

“The results generated this quarter by our Wholesale business were outstanding and demonstrate our ability to deliver on our strategy and commitment toward growing this segment,” said President & CEO Mark Gross. “Additionally, we’re thrilled that we closed on the acquisition of Unified Grocers shortly after the end of our first quarter, and we’re now working together as one team to drive the business and integration efforts forward. We’ll begin reporting results in our second fiscal quarter that include the Unified business.”

Wholesale

First quarter Wholesale net sales were $2.56 billion, compared to $2.28 billion last year, an increase of 12.4 percent. The net sales increase is primarily due to sales to new customers and increased sales to new stores operated by existing customers, partially offset by stores no longer being supplied by Supervalu and lower military sales.

Wholesale operating earnings in the first quarter were $62 million, or 2.4 percent of net sales, and included a $9 million legal reserve charge. When adjusted for this item, Wholesale operating earnings were $71 million, or 2.8 percent of net sales. Last year’s first quarter Wholesale operating earnings were $64 million, or 2.8 percent of net sales.

Retail

First quarter Retail net sales were $1.39 billion, compared to $1.43 billion last year, a decrease of 2.7 percent. The net sales decrease reflects identical store sales of negative 4.9 percent and closed stores, partially offset by sales from acquired and new stores.

Retail operating loss in the first quarter was $4 million, or negative 0.3 percent of net sales and included $1 million of severance costs, which were offset by $1 million of a gain from a store closure. Last year’s first quarter Retail operating earnings were $8 million, or 0.6 percent of net sales. The decrease in Retail operating earnings was driven by the impact of lower sales and higher employee costs, partially due to acquired and new stores.

Corporate

Net Corporate operating earnings in the first quarter were $9 million, and included $4 million of merger and integration costs and $2 million of severance costs, partially offset by a $2 million gain on sale of property. When adjusted for these items, net Corporate operating earnings were $13 million. Last year’s first quarter net Corporate operating earnings were $17 million and included a $2 million sales and use tax refund as well as a $1 million severance benefit. When adjusted for these items, last year’s net Corporate operating earnings were $14 million.

