Publix Promotes Katenkamp To VP Of Omnichannel Strategy

Erik Katenkamp has been named VP of omnichannel and application development at Publix Super Markets.

Katenkamp has been instrumental in launching the Publix Delivery online shopping solution, including formalizing Publix’s collaboration with Instacart, according to Publix CEO & President Todd Jones. In this role, Katenkamp will focus on the continued development and execution of the company’s omnichannel strategy.

“We are proud of the work Erik and his team have accomplished. With dedicated resources, we will be able to focus on the accelerated growth of our omnichannel strategy,” said Jones. “Our online offerings are an extension of our in-store experience. We remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers in whichever manner they choose to shop with us.”

After starting a career in the aerospace industry, Katenkamp joined Publix in 1995 as an industrial engineer in manufacturing. He was promoted to business IT manager in 1999 and director of business application delivery in 2006. In 2013 he was named VP of information systems—application development. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, operates more than 1,150 stores across the Southeast.