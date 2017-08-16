First ‘IGA Cares’ Initiative Under Way With Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

IGA USA is collaborating with Partnership for Drug-Free Kids to launch the first-ever “IGA Cares” initiative.

Through in-store fundraising activities and the sales of specially marked IGA Exclusive Brand products, the IGA Cares initiative will support the mission of supporting families struggling with their son or daughter’s substance use.

During this national campaign, which began running in participating IGA stores on Aug. 1, IGA will raise funds and awareness to help parents and families and help end the nation’s opioid epidemic.

A number of in-store fundraising activities are available from August to December through the sale of specially marked IGA Exclusive Brand products available for purchase in participating IGA stores, and an in store pin-up promotions that will run in stores from mid-August through October.

IGA also will help to raise awareness of the nation’s opioid epidemic and spread the word about how families can get help through the Partnership’s resources with an informational web page.

“For more than 90 years now, IGA retailers have been building the brand’s reputation by doing their part to give back and support worthy causes in the communities they serve,” said Dave Bennett, IGA SVP of procurement and private brands. “It is only natural that we would use the power of our IGA Exclusive Brand line to align IGA and its retailers with the causes that matter to today’s consumer on a national level, as well. Working with Partnership for Drug-Free Kids to raise awareness and funds during our first-ever IGA Cares initiative, we can do our part to make sure families in IGA communities across the country who are impacted by their son or daughter’s substance use don’t have to suffer alone.”