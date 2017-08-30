ShopRite’s Wholesome Pantry Wins PLMA Salute To Excellence Awards

Two ShopRite store brand products under the Wholesome Pantry label recently received two Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) 2017 “Salute to Excellence” Awards.

The winning Wholesome Pantry products will be displayed on PLMA’s website in late October, and at the group’s Private Label Trade Show, Nov. 12-14 at the Rosemont Convention Center in Chicago.

“We are honored that Wholesome Pantry has been singled out for these prestigious awards by the PLMA,” says Loren Weinstein, director of private label/branding at ShopRite. “With Wholesome Pantry, we are providing our customers with an innovative product line that answers the call for accessible, affordable and delicious organic and free-from options.”

Wholesome Pantry Organic Spring Mix Salad and Wholesome Pantry Creamy Almond Butter were singled out for PLMA awards in the Healthy Eating & Natural Foods and Spreads categories.

According to information provided by PLMA, more than 560 private label products were evaluated across 52 categories for its Salute to Excellence Awards.

Launched in December 2016, Wholesome Pantry is ShopRite’s newest private label line. It was designed as an accessible alternative for customers seeking cleaner ingredients and simpler labeling, Wholesome Pantry’s free-from line includes products void of 110 ingredients and contains no artificial additives, flavors or preservatives. The organic line is USDA-certified organic and complies with standards set by the USDA National Organic Program.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. There are more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week.