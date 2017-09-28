Piggly Wiggly Midwest Sets Launch Date For New Website

Piggly Wiggly Midwest will launch a new website on Oct. 2 with user-friendly navigation, an easy to read weekly circular, personalized accounts and thousands of new recipes. Consumers will be able to find desired information quickly for a more streamlined shopping experience.

The circular will be easier to read than before with larger print and improved graphics. Personalized accounts will allow users to view their Pig Points balance and update their information, including address changes.

“Our main focus at Piggly Wiggly Midwest is to provide our customers with superior quality and savings,” said William Bell, director of IT. “A new and more user-friendly website offers our customers a more customized experience that is paired with unprecedented savings.”

A recent study by Inmar demonstrates that the way consumers grocery shop is continuing to evolve to be more digital. With 20 percent growth in load-to-card programs, digital savings has become a common and popular practice to save money and time with a more efficient shopping experience.

Piggly Wiggly Midwest continues to build on its 100-plus year history in the grocery business. It now supplies 101 Piggly Wiggly supermarkets in the greater Wisconsin and northern Illinois areas, as well as 12 Butera Market stores in the Chicagoland area.

Piggly Wiggly Midwest operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style program. This program combines the strength and consistency of centralized buying and merchandising with the locally tailored entrepreneurial management of a community-based retailer.