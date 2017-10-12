JOH Founder’s Wife, Kay O’Hare, Has Passed Away At 92

Kay O’Hare, 92, wife of JOH founder Harry O’Hare and mother of JOH Chairman Chip O’Hare, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11 surrounded by her family.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Matt O’Hare said, “As the matriarch of our company, Kay was known to many members of the JOH extended family over the years. She was known for her beaming smile and her thoughtfulness to all with whom she came in contact. She raised five children, was the grandmother of seven children and great-grandmother of our three girls. We all knew her as ‘Nonnie’ and loved the time we spent with her.”

The wake for Mrs. O’Hare will be Monday, Oct. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, Winchester, Massachusetts. The funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Regis College, P.O. Box 30, Weston, Massachusetts 02493.