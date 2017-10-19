Natural Grocers To Celebrate New Heber City Store With Free Groceries

Natural Grocers will open a new store in Heber City, Utah, on Nov. 1, providing the community with organic produce, naturally raised meats, free-range eggs, pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, and groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Natural Grocers also offers a nutritional supplement department staffed with “good4u” crew members; a body-care department; natural pet foods and treats; and cleaning and household supplies. The Herber City store also will feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public.

The store, located at 989 S. Main St., will open at 8:30 a.m. and will become the eighth Natural Grocers store in Utah.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our business in Utah, which is one of the most health-minded and active states,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president. “We are confident Natural Grocers will become the go-to source for good4u, high-quality and ‘Always Affordable’ natural and organic food in Heber City and the surrounding area.”

On opening day, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 1. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers’ rewards program, {N}Power, will receive a $2-off coupon to use while shopping. Also, on Nov. 11 and 12, all {N}Power members can receive a free ChocoLove chocolate bar.

Other opening day activities include gluten-free muffin sampling, and ice cream social and vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers registered for {N}Power will be able to unlock special pricing for eggs, starting at $1.99 per dozen, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. Natural Grocers sells only 100 percent free-range eggs or better.

Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 140 stores in 19 states.