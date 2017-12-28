SpartanNash Foundation, DCs Donate $80K To Help End Hunger

To continue its efforts to fight hunger in the communities where Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash associates live and work, the SpartanNash Foundation, the company’s charitable giving arm, recently made a series of $5,000 donations to 16 food pantries in 13 states.

The donations also continue the Foundation’s 13-year tradition of supporting local food banks during the holiday season, giving each SpartanNash distribution center the opportunity to personally select its partner pantry and provide food for those who need it most. Since 2004, the company’s distribution centers have donated more than $1 million to community food bank and pantry partners.

In 2017, the company donated $80,000 to community food pantries located near SpartanNash’s food distribution and MDV distribution centers, including:

Bluefield Union Mission (chosen by the Bluefield, Virginia, DC)

Caritas Emergency Services (St. Cloud, Minnesota, DC)

Feeding South Dakota (Sioux Falls, South Dakota, DC)

Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia (Norfolk, Virginia)

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (Caito Foods and BRT)

Hoosier Hills Food Bank (Bloomington, Indiana, DC)

kidsPACK (Caito Foods Lakeland, Florida, DC)

Manna Food Bank (Pensacola, Florida, DC)

Maryland Food Bank (Landover, Maryland, DC)

Our Daily Bread (Bellefontaine, Ohio, DC)

Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry (Minot, North Dakota, DC)

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City DC)

Robeson County Church and Community Center (Lumberton, North Carolina, DC)

San Antonio Food Bank (San Antonio, Texas, DC)

Valley Rescue Mission (Columbus, Georgia, DC)

West Ohio Food Bank (Lima, Ohio, DC)

“Donations like this support our Foundation’s mission of ending hunger while also building relationships where they matter most—in our local communities,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “We are honored to be able to support these distribution center partner pantries and do our part to put food on peoples’ tables.”

SpartanNash distribution centers also support their local food banks throughout the year by donating food items and other goods. In 2016, SpartanNash donated 5.525 million pounds of food to food banks, churches, schools and other organizations serving those in need in its communities.

In September 2017, the SpartanNash Foundation also hosted a companywide scan campaign to end hunger. Store guests and company associates who visited any SpartanNash corporate-owned store during the 12-day retail scan campaign had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10, with 100 percent of dollars raised going to support community food pantries and food banks.

Coupled with a company donation, the scan raised $260,000 to support more than 100 local food pantries and food banks. Through the scan campaign to end hunger, the SpartanNash Foundation also provided $62,000 in donations to community food pantries located near its distribution centers in Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

SpartanNash is a Fortune 350 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, select national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and D.C., Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain and Egypt. The company operates 145 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VG’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Market, Sun Mart and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

