Gelson’s Unveiling Three Remodeled Stores Next Week

Gelson’s will celebrate the grand reopenings of its Del Mar, La Costa/Carlsbad and Rancho Mirage, California, stores during the week of Feb. 19-25.

Each remodeled store offers new amenities and will celebrate with samples, giveaways and special deals, including a 30 percent off six or more beer, wine or spirits sale, the Encino-based grocer said.

Gelson’s Del Mar features new wine, craft beer, and tapas bars; a cold-pressed juice bar kiosk, Liquiteria; seafood and sushi bar; a dining area adjacent to Gelson’s Kitchen where patrons can customize bowls with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and fresh salads and sandwiches.

Gelson’s La Costa/Carlsbad, now smaller and easier to shop, according to the company, features new wine, craft beer, and tapas bars; Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and fresh salads and sandwiches.

Gelson’s Rancho Mirage, also with a smaller footprint, features new wine, craft beer and tapas bars; seafood and sushi bar; a dining area adjacent to Gelson’s Kitchen where patrons can customize bowls

with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and fresh salads and sandwiches.

“We want our customers to have a relaxing, multi-sensory experience while shopping at Gelson’s,” said President and CEO Rob McDougall. “Our aim is to continually create new experiences in our stores and to make them more beautiful, easy to move through, and enjoyable. We want Gelson’s to be a unique place where people can try exciting food concepts, have a drink in a social setting and feel like a new culinary discovery is just around every corner.”

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market.