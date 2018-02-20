Wegmans, Publix Again Honored As ‘Best Companies To Work For’

Wegmans and Publix have both claimed a spot on the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, compiled by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. Wegmans took the No. 2 spot, and Publix came in at No. 47. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the list, and Wegmans and Publix are among only 10 companies to have made the list every year since its inception.

The list is based on survey responses from more than 310,000 employees rating their workplace culture on 50-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees across all demographics. Two-thirds of a company’s score is based on a survey, which is sent to a random sample of employees. The survey asks questions related to their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees’ personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. The remaining third is based on a company’s responses to the Culture Audit questionnaire, which asks questions about pay and benefits programs, hiring, communication and diversity.

According to the Great Place to Work, the 2018 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Their research shows that “list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.”

Wegmans President and CEO Colleen Wegman, who is the fourth generation of her family to lead the century-old company, said, “When we see our company near the top of this list, we feel pride but also tremendous gratitude for our people who make Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all. Customers often say how much they appreciate our employees for making Wegmans such a happy place. We thank each of our employees for this honor and celebrate with them and our customers.”

“I’m so proud Publix continues to be recognized as a great place to work,” said Todd Jones, Publix president and CEO. “Our associates make Publix great every day, and it’s an honor to be part of the Publix family.”

“The 2018 100 Best are true leaders,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “In the face of competition, change and financial constraints, they consistently prioritize building the trust, pride and camaraderie that fuels business performance. And they’re doing it at scale for everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.”

From the food retail industry, Sheetz (No. 66) and Nugget Market (No. 70) also were recognized this year. To see the full list of the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The family-owned company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. It has 1,170 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

