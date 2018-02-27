New Fetch Rewards App Offers Coupon-Free Savings On 250+ Brands

Fetch Rewards, a free mobile app that helps shoppers save on grocery items, is rolling out nationwide after a successful pilot launch. The app allows shoppers to scan receipts from any grocery, club or convenience store without the need for clipping coupons, scanning product bar codes or watching videos.

“We are thrilled with the positive feedback that Fetch Rewards has received from our shoppers during our introductory year and can’t wait to get this product in the hands of more shoppers” said Wes Schroll, CEO and founder of Fetch Rewards. “Shoppers no longer have to spend so much time searching and clipping and entering codes. Fetch makes saving fast and easy.”

Once the free app is downloaded, shoppers can scan their grocery receipts from any store and save each time a purchase is made from more than 250 brands. Fetch partner brands include Oscar Mayer, Heinz Ketchup, Planters Snack Nuts, Kraft Cheese, Capri Sun Drinks, deserts like Jell-O, Talenti, Klondike, Ben & Jerry’s and Breyers, and a variety of beers and ciders—depending on the state—including Coors Lite, Miller Lite, Blue Moon and Crispin. Fetch also offers rewards on beauty products including Dove, Tresemme, Tigi, Caress and Nexxus, among others.

The Kraft Heinz Co. partnered with Fetch in 2016 to “equip budget and time pressed shoppers with easy-to-use mobile shopping tools,” the company says. In 2017 Fetch launched a pilot of its new Fetch Rewards app. During year one’s limited rollout, shoppers using the app scanned more than 6 million receipts, earning more than $1.4 million in savings.

Leandro Balbinot, North American chief information officer for Kraft Heinz, said, “We’re really excited about the experience and value we’re delivering shoppers connecting to our brands in a more meaningful way. Fetch’s new real-time receipt processing builds on that one-to-one experience and reinforces the benefit of this new always-on loyalty approach.”

According to Fetch, ease-of-use is a key differentiator for the app.

“Simplicity for shoppers has always been our primary goal. In addition, we knew we’d only succeed if Fetch provides savings on everyday products,” said Schroll. “We’ve been very fortunate to attract leading brands, and we’ll be adding more brands throughout the year to cover even more aisles within the grocery store.”

Fetch Rewards is available for free in the app store, currently limited to the US. Fetch Rewards LLC was founded by Wes Schroll in 2014, and the company is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to the Fetch Rewards app, the company also offers other app-based products in the in-store shopping space for retail clients.

