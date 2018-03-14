Buy Alabama’s Best Kicks Off 2018 Campaign With Press Conference

Retailers throughout Alabama will be supporting this year’s Buy Alabama’s Best campaign in their stores by featuring Alabama product displays, ads, signage, special promotions and by selling Children’s of Alabama icons to support the organization’s fight to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

The campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made, produced, manufactured or headquartered in the state of Alabama. A portion of the proceeds of the sales of these products will benefit Children’s of Alabama. Consumers who want to participate in the campaign at their local grocery store can look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo under products.

The Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association kicked off the campaign season with a media briefing last week on the Alabama State Capital Lawn. Speakers included Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan, Secretary of State John Merrill, Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Senate President Del Marsh.

“We hope that people will look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo when they are shopping at their local grocery store,” said Ellie Taylor, president, Alabama Grocers Association. “Purchasing Alabama-made products supports both our local economy and Children’s of Alabama.”

To date, the campaign’s efforts have raised $736,000.

“Children’s of Alabama is thankful for the community partners and the difference made through the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign,” said Emily Hornak, community development and cause marketing manager at Children’s of Alabama. “By supporting the local economy and purchasing products made in our state, Alabamians can feel good about supporting both local businesses and helping families with children facing cancer.”

The food retail industry in Alabama provides more than 69,000 jobs with more than $2.2 billion in annual wages paid. Grocers pay more than $1.2 billion in state taxes and have a total economic impact on the state’s economy of more than $12 billion dollars.

