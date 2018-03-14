  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News

Buy Alabama’s Best Kicks Off 2018 Campaign With Press Conference

Posted by
Date:
in: Category News, Home Page Slider, Marketing, Southeast
Leave a comment
Senate President Del Marsh

Senate President Del Marsh

Senate President Del Marsh, AGA President Ellie Taylor, and AG Commissioner John McMillan.
Senate President Del Marsh, AGA President Ellie Taylor, and AG Commissioner John McMillan.

Retailers throughout Alabama will be supporting this year’s Buy Alabama’s Best campaign in their stores by featuring Alabama product displays, ads, signage, special promotions and by selling Children’s of Alabama icons to support the organization’s fight to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

The campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made, produced, manufactured or headquartered in the state of Alabama. A portion of the proceeds of the sales of these products will benefit Children’s of Alabama. Consumers who want to participate in the campaign at their local grocery store can look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo under products.

Johnny Collins of Barber's Dairy.
Johnny Collins of Barber’s Dairy.

The Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association kicked off the campaign season with a media briefing last week on the Alabama State Capital Lawn. Speakers included Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan, Secretary of State John Merrill, Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Senate President Del Marsh. 

“We hope that people will look for the Buy Alabama’s Best logo when they are shopping at their local grocery store,” said Ellie Taylor, president, Alabama Grocers Association. “Purchasing Alabama-made products supports both our local economy and Children’s of Alabama.”

To date, the campaign’s efforts have raised $736,000. 

Collins, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Taylor, Wade Payne of Food Giant, and Patrick McWhorter of The McWhorter Group.
Collins, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Taylor, Wade Payne of Food Giant, and Patrick McWhorter of The McWhorter Group.

“Children’s of Alabama is thankful for the community partners and the difference made through the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign,” said Emily Hornak, community development and cause marketing manager at Children’s of Alabama. “By supporting the local economy and purchasing products made in our state, Alabamians can feel good about supporting both local businesses and helping families with children facing cancer.”

The food retail industry in Alabama provides more than 69,000 jobs with more than $2.2 billion in annual wages paid. Grocers pay more than $1.2 billion in state taxes and have a total economic impact on the state’s economy of more than $12 billion dollars.

 

Keep reading:

Alabama Market Profile: State’s Economy Is On The Upswing

Publix Opening Second Store In Decatur, Alabama, Next Week

Independent Grocer Manning Rethinks How Things Are Done

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and two-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *