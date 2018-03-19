Northeast Cos. Win Awards At World Championship Cheese Contest

A hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou (pronounced ehs-keer-oo), made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie by Michel Touyarou and imported by Savencia Cheese USA of New Holland, Pennsylvania, was named the 2018 World Champion Cheese at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest.

Earning a score of 98.376 out of 100, Esquirrou bested a record-breaking 3,402 entries in the 2018 contest. Esquirrou is crafted in the Pyrénées region of France, aged at least 90 days, and features nutty notes and a toasted wheat aroma.

U.S. cheese makers dominated the competition, earning gold medals in 87 of the 121 contest classes.

Vermont Creamery took “Best in Class” at the contest for its Coupole in the mold-ripened goat cheese category and second place for Fresh Crottin in the soft goats’ milk cheese category.

As a “Best in Class” winner, Coupole advanced to the world championship round and was the only Vermont cheese to move into the final top 20.

“It’s such a thrill to see our cheeses recognized amongst the best in the world,” said Joey Conner, head cheese maker at Vermont Creamery. “This honor is a testament to the hard work and unique know-how of our passionate cheese making team here in Vermont.”

“This distinction is incredible on many levels; introducing geotrichum-rinded cheeses to the American market was no easy feat 17 years ago,” said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. “We are elated to see the category grow in an industry that shows us that innovation in artisan cheese making is the key to growth.”

This is the second World Championship Cheese Contest award for Fresh Crottin in two years; it won “Best in Class” in its category in 2016. Coupole is an American original named for its likeness to a snow-covered dome shape and is one of the creamery’s signature geotrichum-rinded cheeses. Its allure is attributable to the intriguing contrast between the strong ripened flavor of the rind and the delicate fresh taste of its interior.

This year, the World Championship Cheese Contest saw a record 3,402 entries; cheese makers from 32 American states and 26 nations entered cheeses into 121 classes of dairy products.

After the U.S., Switzerland came in second with nine golds, and cheese makers in the Netherlands earned seven gold medals.

Among American states, Wisconsin dominated the competition with 47 gold medals. Idaho, New York and Vermont tied in the state rankings with six gold medals. Cheese makers in New Jersey earned four top spots.

Fifty-five expert judges, including experienced cheese graders, buyers, dairy science professors and researchers from 15 American states and 20 countries evaluated the entries over two days.