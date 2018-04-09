Ice Breakers Glitter Gum Hitting Retail Shelves This Month

Ice Breakers, a Hershey Co. brand, is adding some sparkle to the gum aisle with the release of what the brand says is the first-of-its-kind, glitter-sprinkled gum in the U.S.

Covered with a dusting of edible glitter, Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Glitter Gum Summer Snow Cone is a shimmery gum with cherry snow cone flavor.

“A trendsetter in the gum and mints category, Ice Breakers is tapping into the glitter sensation that’s sweeping the nation,” said The Hershey Co. in a statement. “Experts have declared 2018 ‘the year of glitter’ when it comes to new food products.”

“Consumers are looking for extra sparkle in everyday items—whether it’s what they’re eating, drinking or wearing,” said Nathan Johnson, brand manager, Ice Breakers. “Ice Breakers Glitter Gum gives consumers the added glittery flair to push their swagger over-the-top.”

The first-ever glitter gum from the Ice Breakers brand will begin glistening on shelves nationwide starting April 15 f or an SRP of $3.69. The gum will only be available this summer while supplies last, making it the first limited-time-only Ice Breakers Ice Cubes product.

